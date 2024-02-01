Spike Lee's production company seeks interns from Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University, a historically Black university based in Baltimore, is partnering with legendary director Spike Lee to launch students' careers in the film industry.

Lee's production company, 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks, and talent firm The Gersh Agency partnered with Morgan's School of Global Journalism and Communication to launch the eight-week internship.

The intern will go to either Los Angeles or New York City, where they will work alongside producers to study the facets of film production, the university said.

The program aims to prepare the student to land a full-time job in the film industry after graduating.

"This is an incredible opportunity for SGJC and our students," Jackie Jones, dean of the School of Global Journalism and Communication, said in a statement. "We look forward to a successful and lasting partnership."

The university said the program is an offshoot of Lee's inaugural Spike Fellows Program, which supports aspiring filmmakers from the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

Lee may be best known for directing "Do The Right Thing," but his oeuvre includes over 20 films including "She's Gotta Have It," "Jungle Fever," and "BlacKkKlansman."

Details for applying to the program were not immediately available. WJZ has reached out to the university for more information.