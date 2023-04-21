Watch CBS News
Special Report: 'On the Dot' examines how communities are coping with climate change

On the Dot Streaming Special: Earth Day 2023
BALTIMORE -- Earth Day is this weekend, and more than half of Americans say they are concerned about global warming, according to polling that Yale University conducted in 2022.

David Schechter with On the Dot has talked to one of the country's top climate scientists to see if any progress has been made to deter global warming.

Join On the Dot for a road trip into the realm of climate change and explore its impact on the Earth.

Episodes will stream the special event at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

