Multiple people hurt, at least 1 dead in Southwest Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Multiple people were wounded and at least one person was killed Friday morning in a shooting in Southwest Baltimore, authorities confirmed.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Avenue and North Longwood Street, Baltimore Police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed there are multiple victims. The number and extent of injuries were not immediately clear.

WJZ's Rachael Cardin said at least one person is dead on the scene along with a heavy police presence.

#BREAKING We can see one person dead on the scene at the corner of North Ave and Longwood St. many families are showing up here to try to get answers from police regarding who the victim is @wjz pic.twitter.com/ow1y9g0imw — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) July 29, 2022

#HAPPENINGNOW this is the scene at the corner of North Avenue and Longwood St after @BaltimorePolice say multiple people were shot @wjz pic.twitter.com/RvuFw0fO0n — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) July 29, 2022

