Multiple people hurt, at least 1 dead in Southwest Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Multiple people were wounded and at least one person was killed Friday morning in a shooting in Southwest Baltimore, authorities confirmed.
The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Avenue and North Longwood Street, Baltimore Police said.
A police spokesperson confirmed there are multiple victims. The number and extent of injuries were not immediately clear.
WJZ's Rachael Cardin said at least one person is dead on the scene along with a heavy police presence.
