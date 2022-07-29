Watch CBS News
Multiple people hurt, at least 1 dead in Southwest Baltimore shooting, police say

By Rachael Cardin

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Multiple people were wounded and at least one person was killed Friday morning in a shooting in Southwest Baltimore, authorities confirmed.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Avenue and North Longwood Street, Baltimore Police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed there are multiple victims. The number and extent of injuries were not immediately clear.

WJZ's Rachael Cardin said at least one person is dead on the scene along with a heavy police presence. 

Stay with WJZ on air and online for updates to this developing story.

snapshot-2022-07-29t112613-263.jpg
Police investigate a multiple shooting at an intersection in North Baltimore
First published on July 29, 2022 / 10:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

