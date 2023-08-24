Watch CBS News
Southbound lanes of Maryland's I-95 blocked following crash with overturned truck

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- All lanes of southbound I-95 have been blocked following a crash near MD-152 in Joppa, Maryland, according to Harford County's volunteer firefighters. 

A truck was overturned as a result of the crash, firefighters said.

Drivers are being rerouted to U.S. Highway 40 or Philadelphia Road, according to firefighters.

