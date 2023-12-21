Sources: Baltimore Ravens game against the Miami Dolphins will not be flexed

BALTIMORE - WJZ has learned the Baltimore Ravens game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 31 at M&T Bank Stadium will not be flexed and will remain at 1 p.m.

The game is airing on WJZ.

The Ravens are currently the top seed in the AFC and will face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California in primetime on Christmas night at 8:15 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins are in first place in the AFC East and host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 24 at 4:25 p.m.

In recent days, fans were wondering if the NFL would "flex" the game either to 4:25 p.m. or to primetime because the Ravens and Dolphins are the top two seeds in the AFC. Only the top seed gets a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

If the game was flexed to primetime on New Year's Eve, it could have created a traffic nightmare in Downtown Baltimore with the Fireworks and Drone Show set for midnight at the Inner Harbor.