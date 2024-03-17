Sonia Alcántara-Antoine uplifts others as leading lady of Baltimore County Public Library

BALTIMORE -- Sonia Alcántara-Antoine is making history and uplifting others along the way as the woman leading the Baltimore County Public Library.

"I'm a first-generation American," Alcántara-Antoine said. "My family came from the Dominican Republic."

Alcántara-Antoine is the first person of color to serve as CEO of Baltimore County Public Library.

"It is 100% the best job on the planet," Alcántara-Antoine said. "It's very humbling but it's also a lot of pressure. I want to make sure that I get it right."

Three years on the job, Alcántara-Antoine still has a tall task. She oversees 19 branches, 600 dedicated staff and an annual budget of $45 million.

Keeping up with the times, and prioritizing state-of-the-art facilities and services, the library system is so much more than books.

"Very much in the quality of life business," Alcántara-Antoine said. "We have social workers on staff. We partner with organizations to provide assistance and resources to people in the community."

Alcántara-Antoine's mission is to ensure everyone, regardless of background, has access to the resources they need.

"I want to make sure that I can be there to open doors for other people who look like me or have similar backgrounds and let them know that the library is for them but a place where they can work and succeed," Alcántara-Antoine said.

Alcántara-Antoine is an advocate for young women.

She has a message for those striving to break barriers.

"I would just encourage all young women to go for their dreams and whatever makes their heart sing and do the best that you can, but also be great," Alcántara-Antoine said.