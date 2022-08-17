Son of 'The Wire' star Anwan Glover killed in Upper Marlboro shooting

BALTIMORE -- The son of a local celebrity was shot and killed in Prince George's County over the weekend, police say.

Kavon Glover, 29, was pronounced dead on the scene of a shooting Saturday in Upper Marlboro. He was found by responding officers around 2:30 a.m. on the road in the 12800 block of William Beanes Road,

He's the son of Anwan Glover, who starred in HBO's "The Wire" as Slim Charles, an enforcer for hire. He also appeared in HBO's "We Own This City" and is the frontman for a popular Go-Go band in his hometown, Washington, D.C.

"Tomorrow isn't promised love your people today," the actor posted on Instagram.

Police said detectives are working to identify any suspects and a motive. Glover's death was one of five homicides in the county over the weekend.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.