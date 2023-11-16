New evidence unveiled in murder trial of 91-year-old Norman Albert Sr.: 'Heartbreaking,' son says

TOWSON -- A new witness took the stand in the trial of Gary Parrish, the man accused of killing 91-year-old Norman Albert Sr. in August 2021.

Testimony on Thursday focused on the evidence prosecutors believe ties Parrish to the crime: continuing to talk about footprints left at the victim's home and what was found on Parrish's shoes.

The trial is already expected to end soon, much to the victim's son's relief.

As much as he wants to see justice for his father, Norman Albert Jr. is still trying to find the strength.

"Every minute I'm up there, it's pretty heartbreaking…all I can do is keep thinking about my dad and what happened to him," Albert Jr. said outside of Baltimore County Circuit Court Thursday.

Parrish was arrested in December 2021, initially charged with first-degree murder. He was indicted a month later, getting a first-degree assault charge added on.

Charging documents say Parrish's shoes were a match for footprints found at Albert Sr.'s house, also, that the 91-year-old's blood was found on them.

A forensic analyst returned to the stand after testifying Wednesday, and a forensic biologist was brought in as a new witness. Both explained their processes and tests in determining their findings from the evidence.

"Seems like what I've heard up there is pretty positive. It's going in the favor that the individual that they do have up there is definitely the individual who, in my words, murdered my father," Albert Jr. said.

In cross examinations, Parrish's public defender questioned the processes, saying there weren't definitive findings. He noted, in his questions, that the reports said Parrish's shoes are only a highly probable match to the footprints.

He also noted there's still unknown DNA that was found on Parrish's shoes.

"I can only pray to God that justice prevails on this case," Albert Jr. said.

The trial continues Monday at 9 a.m. State prosecutors plan to call one more witness and intend to present their closing argument the same day.

WJZ asked Parrish's public defender if he plans to call up any witnesses, he declined to answer.