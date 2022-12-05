Watch CBS News
Local News

Some local gas prices fall under $3 per gallon as Maryland average drops 40 cents in a month

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - With the Christmas season approaching, gas prices are falling in Maryland.

The average gas price in Maryland is $3.38 per gallon, while Baltimore gas is $3.34 per gallon on average. This time last month, drivers in Baltimore were paying $3.78 per gallon at the pump, and $3.74 in Maryland.

According to Gasbuddy.com, a few gas stations in the WJZ viewing area have gas prices lower than $3 per gallon. There are reports of gas at $2.97 at places in Glen Burnie, and $2.99 at a Sunoco in Catonsville.

The national average price of gasoline is $3.40 per gallon, the lowest since early February, Gasbuddy.com reports. In June, AAA reported the national price for gas hit $5.02 per gallon.

The gas prices were so extreme for drivers over the weekend, legislators in Maryland approved a gas tax holiday, eliminating the gas tax for 30 days, which momentarily dropped the prices at the pump.

At that time, the average gas price in Maryland was $4.84 per gallon.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 11:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.