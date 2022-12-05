Some local gas prices fall under $3 per gallon as Maryland average drops 40 cents in a month

BALTIMORE - With the Christmas season approaching, gas prices are falling in Maryland.

The average gas price in Maryland is $3.38 per gallon, while Baltimore gas is $3.34 per gallon on average. This time last month, drivers in Baltimore were paying $3.78 per gallon at the pump, and $3.74 in Maryland.

According to Gasbuddy.com, a few gas stations in the WJZ viewing area have gas prices lower than $3 per gallon. There are reports of gas at $2.97 at places in Glen Burnie, and $2.99 at a Sunoco in Catonsville.

The national average price of gasoline is $3.40 per gallon, the lowest since early February, Gasbuddy.com reports. In June, AAA reported the national price for gas hit $5.02 per gallon.

The gas prices were so extreme for drivers over the weekend, legislators in Maryland approved a gas tax holiday, eliminating the gas tax for 30 days, which momentarily dropped the prices at the pump.

At that time, the average gas price in Maryland was $4.84 per gallon.