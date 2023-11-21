Some holiday travelers take train to avoid jam-packed roadways, airports

BALTIMORE -- With all this traffic and a storm here in Maryland, it's causing delays on the roadways, in the air and even the railway.

But people told WJZ they are grateful for the chance to feast with family this Thanksgiving.

With food, fun and family on the mind this week, the busiest travel day for this holiday saw people bustling into Baltimore's Penn Station on Tuesday.

Rain and strong winds weren't stopping travelers like Francis Robinson, who arrived from the Bronx, New York.

"If the roads can stand it, I can love it," Robinson said.

Police activity caused delays on some of the trains.

However, persistence to make it to see family was infectious for Carolyn Leverette, whose flight at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airpost was canceled Tuesday morning.

"My grand daughter made me new reservations so that's why I'm here now, hoping they don't cancel my train," Leverette said.

"I mean, you really got to watch yourself," traveler Wayne Easter added. "It's bad enough driving in Baltimore as it is."

And for travelers like Jade Nesbitt, on her way to Philadelphia, tracking through this mess takes extra precaution.

"You know, I-95 can get a little hectic, so just being mindful crossing the bridges and things like that," Nesbitt said.

But we all could complain about the delays – the heavy traffic and the angst of holiday travel.

However, travelers at Penn Station are leaning on gratitude and a great meal this Thanksgiving.

"I'm going to start tomorrow to do my greens, my sauerkraut, my sweet potato pudding," Leverette said. "And I'm going to do the gumbo tomorrow so it'll be seasoned for Thanksgiving."

"Thankful for the Lord to still let me be here," Robinson said.

"Continuing to spend time with family and I got a new job," Nesbitt added.

"Just keep the faith baby, that's what I tell them," Easter said. "Just keep the faith and things are going to be alright."