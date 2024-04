BALTIMORE - A soldier was found dead Wednesday morning inside a barracks at Fort Meade.

The soldier, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m. in the Freedom Barracks.

Military Police Investigation (MPI) and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) were notified and responded to the scene.

Fort Meade officials say there were no indications of self-harm or foul play, but, CID has taken over the investigation.