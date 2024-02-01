Sofi's Crepes in Baltimore's Station North to close after 20 years

On the Menu: Celebrating 20 years of crepes with Sofi's Crepes

On the Menu: Celebrating 20 years of crepes with Sofi's Crepes

On the Menu: Celebrating 20 years of crepes with Sofi's Crepes

Video Above - On the Menu: Celebrating 20 years of crepes with Sofi's Crepes

BALTIMORE -- Sofi's Crepes, a Charles Street staple in Baltimore's Station North neighborhood, will close its doors after 20 years in business.

Founder Ann Costlow announced Wednesday in a Facebook post the beloved creperie would close on March 18, its 20th anniversary, as she retires from restaurant operations.

Costlow started Sofi's Crepes -- named after her dog -- after working as a stockbroker for 16 years.

"Reflecting on the past two decades, Sofi's on Charles Street has been more than just a business," Costlow said. "It's been a hub of community, fueled by the dedication of hundreds of amazing employees, the patronage of thousands of customers, and the warmth of millions of crepes shared."

Dear Sofi’s Crepes Family, With a mix of joy and sorrow, I share the news that Sofi’s Crepes on Charles St. will be... Posted by Sofi's Crepes on Wednesday, January 31, 2024

She thanked her customers and neighbors, which include The Charles Theater, Tapas Teatro, Alma Cocina Latina and Metro Baltimore.

Your favorite crepes aren't gone though, you'll just have to drive a little further for them. The creperie's two other locations in Annapolis and Severna Park will live on under different operators. Costlow said she'll continue catering events.

The founder asked fans to stay tuned for an "Au Revoir" party.

Learn more about Sofi's Crepe's here.