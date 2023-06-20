Watch CBS News
Smithsonian museums extending hours, hosting performances for Summer solstice

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- If you weren't sure how you were going to celebrate the Summer solstice, the Smithsonian has you covered. 

The Smithsonian is hosting Solstice Saturday on June 24 to celebrate the first Saturday of summer. The solstice itself falls on Wednesday. 

Several museums on the National Mall will have extended hours, with three museums staying open until midnight. The institution will also host programs and performances throughout the day and night.

Participating museums include the Air and Space Museum, American Indian Museum, Hirshhorn Museum, Asian Art Museum, Natural History Museum, African American History and Culture Museum, and the American History Museum. 

The event is held with Hofstra University's Department of Physics and Astronomy. The university's Astronomy Festival on the National Mall takes place Saturday from 6–11 p.m. across from the National Air and Space Museum.

To learn more about the event and to register for programs, visit the Smithsonian's page

First published on June 20, 2023 / 11:39 AM

