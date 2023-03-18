Smalltimore Homes tackles homelessness in Baltimore by building micro-shelters

BALTIMORE — This week's community MVP spotlight is on Smalltimore Homes, a Baltimore-based non-profit dedicated to offering micro shelters and affordable home solutions for impoverished individuals in the community.

Partnering with the local ToolBank since day one, Smalltimore Homes targets existing homeless populations within the community, working to replace tents with insulated micro shelters. The structures provide a more stable and secure living environment, helping to bridge the gap left by systemic issues such as redlining.

"Redlining has caused dilapidated homes, thousands and thousands of vacant lots. As far as I'm concerned, there should be no homelessness if we have all these vacant homes. So here I am to try to you know, bridge that gap," LaQuida Chancey the Founder and Director of Smalltimore Homes said.

The project adopts a distinct Baltimore flavor, starting from humble beginnings in Chancey's backyard with borrowed tools from neighbors. The first tiny home she built took two years and the assistance of five people. Now she is seeking to expedite the process at a much larger scale.

Chancey says Smalltimore Homes is actively seeking land, partnerships with developers and contractors, and individuals skilled in building tiny homes.

Chancey says Smalltimore Homes is actively seeking land, partnerships with developers and contractors, and individuals skilled in building tiny homes.

For those interested in learning more or offering support, visit the Smalltimore Homes website.