Small magnitude earthquake shakes Rockville, Maryland

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A small-magnitude earthquake shook the Washington, D.C. suburb of Rockville, Maryland early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. 

According to initial reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a depth of about 9.5 miles and about 2 miles west of Rockville. 

No damage has been reported, but over 1,000 people reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 6:19 AM EST

