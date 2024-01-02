Small magnitude earthquake shakes Rockville, Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A small-magnitude earthquake shook the Washington, D.C. suburb of Rockville, Maryland early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
According to initial reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a depth of about 9.5 miles and about 2 miles west of Rockville.
No damage has been reported, but over 1,000 people reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.