Small magnitude earthquake shakes Rockville, Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A small-magnitude earthquake shook the Washington, D.C. suburb of Rockville, Maryland early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

According to initial reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a depth of about 9.5 miles and about 2 miles west of Rockville.

No damage has been reported, but over 1,000 people reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.