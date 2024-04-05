Watch CBS News
"Maryland Tough | Baltimore Strong" : Small business owner uses her clothing brand to unite Baltimore after Key Bridge collapse

By Paul Gessler

BALTIMORE – Trameia Wright has owned Creatively Inke by T for six years counting.

She is a mother to her third grade son, Chase, while running her design business out of her Northeast Baltimore home.

"My dad told me to always go for what I want, so here I am," Wright said.

Wright is one of several local t-shirt designers selling "Maryland Tough | Baltimore Strong" shirts. She prints them in her basement.

"We are 'Maryland Tough, Baltimore Strong,' regardless of what we go through," she said. "If we come together as a whole, as a state, as a community, as a unit, we can get through anything."

Wright also designs logos, websites, yard signs, flyers, business cards, banners, and other personalized materials.

She's also part of "Buy Black Baltimore," a Facebook page with more than 67,000 members.

Wright hopes with toughness and strength, her business will expand soon.

"Hopefully, you'll see me in a big building soon and you can pick up shirts and everything from me," Wright said.

Paul Gessler is a general assignment reporter at WJZ with a decade of experience reporting in Baltimore.

