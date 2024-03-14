Slice into a piece of Pi! Pie, math enthusiasts celebrate 3.14: 'The nerd holiday'

BALTIMORE - Pi Day is the most mathematically delicious day of the year.

March 14 -- it's 3.14, which celebrates the number used to calculate the circumference of a circle and an excuse to indulge in sweet and savory pies.

"It's kind of like what everyone calls the nerd holiday," said Mary Wortman, the owner of Dangerously Delicious Pies in Canton.

Pi Day is the most wonderful time of year for those into math and those looking to calculate an excuse to bury their face in some dangerously delicious treats,

"I went to a pretty math-friendly high school so I know the first twenty digits of Pi, think," said Josie Warren. "Oh, this is my day, I'm very excited."

"It's so much fun, it gets people talking about math, it gets people talking about pi and you know, they do, they're eating pie for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert of course," Wortman said.

Customers flooding into Dangerously Delicious Pies in Canton where the assortment of pies are about as endless as the number itself.

"The fact that you can get just not sweet pies but savory pies, so you get to have sweet pies, so you get to have a little bit of lunch and little bit of dessert," customer Josie Hayes said.

"I'm following my nose in here though, it smells so good in here," Warren said.

Pies were used to educate children at the Maryland Science Center.

"The kids love Pi Day," said Val Sullivan, with the Maryland Science Center. "We also hand out free pie samples. Our friends at Dangerously Delicious Pies help us out with that every single year."

Every year, the taste of pie is used to inspire schools of children in the field of STEM. Hundreds of students on Thursday were at the Science Center gallery with all things Pi, and just a small slice of motivation for our future.

"It's used in a lot of different careers, like space technology, architecture and engineering, so we like to give it a little celebration day," Sullivan said.