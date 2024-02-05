Can't get sleep with your partner? A "sleep" divorce could save your sanity

Sleep Divorces: Some couples are splitting from the bedroom to get better sleep

BALTIMORE -- Whether the disruption is snoring, tossing and turning or phone use at bedtime, couples may consider getting a "sleep divorce" when sleeping together interrupts sleep.

Doctors say getting good sleep is the key to a healthy lifestyle and relationship with your significant other.

Sure, you love your partner, but when sleeping together there may be interruptions that give you second thoughts.

The list can go on and on, but Dr. Sanjay Shah, a sleep and pulmonary specialist at LifeBridge Health, says 7 to 8 hours of sleep should be a priority - because if not...

"...it can also affect your memory and cognition and definitely affect your mood, increase risks of depression and anxiety and your emotional regulation is also affected by poor quality sleep."

And nobody wants their boo thang to be in a bad mood.

Some couples resolve their sleeping issue in varying ways. My wife, Cathy Dingle, who works opposite shifts than me, tries to avoid waking me up by allegedly moving quietly.

"It's very accommodating because he's extra quiet when coming into the room, whereas I may not be as quiet," she said. "Even though I think I am."

"Maybe one person will try to get to the bedroom earlier, like a whole hour earlier to fall asleep faster or go to another room, like the guest room or the basement," said Steven King, who has been married for 30 years.

If none of that works, it might be time to consider that "sleep divorce" where the couple just sleeps in separate rooms. And before you think it's always the men snoring and causing all the sleep troubles, women snore too.

"It's really loud, he really be trying to make sure I'm okay because I also do this thing where I grind my teeth," said Remy Hanes, who lives with her boyfriend.

"And when one partner is sleeping well, then I get a good sleep and when your partner is not sleeping well, I dont get good sleep," he said.

Dr. Shah from LifeBridge Health says before you go and run to get a sleep divorce, try to see if there is a legit medical issue going on or for the sake of a happy life - just talk and work it out.

"Some of those things can be corrected before it reaches the point where they have to think about sleeping separately," Dr. Shah said.

No matter your decision - make sure you and your partner gets some good sleep - even just to keep the peace.