Skygazers take in the solar eclipse in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's Jessica Albert watched the partial solar eclipse with our viewers in Harford County on Monday.

Many people watched the eclipse from the rooftop at Das Bierhalle in Bel Air. There were "Solar Power Hour" specials from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"This was all very impromptu," said Glen, who didn't give his last name. "Rushed home from work. We're like rushing around thinking we'd miss it. I didn't realize it would be so slow though… We have the perfect seat in the house with the sun right in front of us. All the clouds went away and it's amazing. Weather is perfect."

All along Main Street in Bel Air, and throughout Harford County, people stepped out to see the eclipse.

The Harford County Astronomical Society was at the libraries in Joppa and Jarretsville passing out eclipse glasses.

Several other businesses along Main Street ran specials for their customers.

Matthew Remsnyder, owner of Sean Bolan's Irish Pub, was really excited about the event because he was open in 2017 for the last partial eclipse.

"I did the exact same thing where I just bought some glasses for the customers to share to go out and look at it," Remsnyder said. "I just felt like it was a neat opportunity. I'm at work all day. I want to see it. I have customers that come in I thought that might want to see it."

Most of the people told WJZ they were excited to see something they won't see again for a very long time.

"In 20 years, I'll be almost 50 years old," said Havre De Grace resident Mark Schepling. "So, hopefully, I'll still be around to see the next one, but not something to take for granted if it's every 20 years."