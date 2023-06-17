Six people shot at busy intersection in North Baltimore Friday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Six people were shot in North Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened near the intersection of East Cold Spring Land and York Road.

Officers on patrol in the area heard the sound of gunfire around 8:45 p.m., according to acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Officers looked for the source of the gunfire and found three gunshot victims. An additional three gunshot victims showed up at local hospitals, Worley said.

The ages of the gunshot victims ranged between the ages of 17 and 32. Aside from the 17-year-old boy who was injured, everyone else injured was an adult, he said.

Police later released a list of the gunshot victims. A 17-year-old boy, two 22-year-old men, a 26-year-old man, and an 18-year-old woman were injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.

Although their conditions have changed, at this point it looks as though the six gunshot victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Worley said.

All of the gunshot victims are receiving medical treatment, police said.

Over the years, the intersection where the shooting happened has been "quite challenging" due to the amount of pedestrian traffic nearby public transportation stops and gas station attract, Worley said.

Anyone with information should contact Northern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2455.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.