Watch CBS News
Local News

Six hospitalized after early morning house fire in Dundalk

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Six hospitalized after early morning house fire in Dundalk
Six hospitalized after early morning house fire in Dundalk 01:25

BALTIMORE -- Six people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a house fire in Dundalk.

Police were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to the 3000 block of Dunleer Road, according to Baltimore County Fire Lieutenant Twana Allen. 

When they arrived, they found flames showing from the front and side of the home.

A person and two dogs were rescued from the home.  Five other individuals were able to get out of the home themselves. 

Six people were taken to the hospital. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.