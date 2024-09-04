Six hospitalized after early morning house fire in Dundalk

BALTIMORE -- Six people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a house fire in Dundalk.

Police were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to the 3000 block of Dunleer Road, according to Baltimore County Fire Lieutenant Twana Allen.

When they arrived, they found flames showing from the front and side of the home.

A person and two dogs were rescued from the home. Five other individuals were able to get out of the home themselves.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.