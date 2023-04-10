Sine Die Day: 2023 Maryland legislative session ends Monday

BALTIMORE -- Monday marks Sine Die Day in Maryland, the end of the 2023 legislative session

Lawmakers will be on the floor working until midnight in a scramble to get legislation passed as this year's general assembly session draws down to a close.

So, what does this all mean moving forward for Marylanders?

If legislation doesn't get passed it might not get picked up again in the next session. The state Senate worked into Friday night while the House of Delegates worked over the weekend on Saturday, churning through dozens of pieces of legislation ahead of Monday.

Among the high-profile bills:

A final version to stand up a potential multibillion-dollar recreational cannabis market in Maryland for when it launches in July.

One amendment that was rejected would have barred drivers and occupants of vehicles from smoking or vaping marijuana in the presence of a minor.

Medical marijuana businesses would begin converting their licenses to new medical and recreational cannabis licenses before July.

Guns and crime also remain top priorities in Annapolis.

The House gave its final approval to HB 824, which raises the age for legal gun possession to 21 and expands prohibitions on who cannot possess a firearm.

Senate Bill 1 is expected to receive final approval Monday. It would prohibit people with concealed-carry licenses from wearing their firearms in certain locations like polling places and certain health care facilities.

Lawmakers are also moving forward with a plan to abolish the troubled Maryland 529 Board and put the state's treasurer in charge of a claims settlement process for holders of pre-paid college trust funds.

Several more bills need final votes by midnight before heading to Governor Wes Moore's desk.