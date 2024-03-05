Sinai Hospital celebrates Helene King Day by giving back to children

BALTIMORE -- March is Women's History Month, and Sinai Hospital celebrated Helene King Day Tuesday to honor the memory of a former colleague and philanthropist.

Helene King, remembered for her dedication and kindness, was a producer and executive producer at WJZ before devoting over two decades to media relations at Sinai Hospital.

In memory of Helene King, a cherished daughter, sister, friend, and colleague, Sinai Hospital distributed nearly 300 Squishmallows to children at Samuelson Children's Hospital.

Aziza Shad, Chair of Pediatrics at Sinai Hospital, praised King's commitment to children's welfare.

"Her real love was all about children. She cared for the children and families. All she wanted to do was make it a better place for children," Shad said.

King, who died in 2021 after a battle with uterine cancer, would have celebrated her 64th birthday Tuesday. Her colleagues and friends chose this day to continue her legacy by giving back and spreading joy to children undergoing treatment.

"Just the small things that they do like that in celebration of someone else makes the biggest impact on the smallest little thing to a child," Sydney Johnson said.

Emma Webster, whose child received one of the plush toys, expressed her gratitude: "The plushies are big. They are just a great comfort and something to snuggle up to. We're just so grateful, and we feel right at home when we do have to come in for treatments," she said.

The Helene King Fund, established in her memory, has raised over $18,000 to support children at Sinai Hospital, ensuring that King's commitment to letting kids be kids, even in the face of illness, lives on.

"Everyone who she met, she changed their lives.," Aziza Shad said.

This celebration serves as a tribute to Helene King, inspiring children and families and making a significant impact on the community.