Power restored after 'significant" power outage prompts delays at UMD, College Park
BALTIMORE-- The University of Maryland College Park will have a delayed opening Thursday morning due to a 'significant' power outage, according to the UMD Police Department.
Officials have stated "no classes will begin before 9:30 a.m."
Pepco has successfully restored power to the campus.
The cause of the power outage has not been confirmed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
