Power restored after 'significant" power outage prompts delays at UMD, College Park

BALTIMORE-- The University of Maryland College Park will have a delayed opening Thursday morning due to a 'significant' power outage, according to the UMD Police Department.

UMD Advisory: UMD Delayed Opening



The University of Maryland, College Park will open late at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, due to a significant power outage. Pepco is on scene to restore power as soon as possible. No classes will begin before 9:30 a.m. — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) December 8, 2022

Officials have stated "no classes will begin before 9:30 a.m."

Pepco has successfully restored power to the campus.

UMD Advisory: Power Restored



Power has been restored to the University of Maryland, College Park. Classes and normal operations will resume at 9:30 a.m. Expect delays to heating and hot water as systems come back online. — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) December 8, 2022

The cause of the power outage has not been confirmed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.