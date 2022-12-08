Watch CBS News
Power restored after 'significant" power outage prompts delays at UMD, College Park

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- The University of Maryland College Park will have a delayed opening Thursday morning due to a 'significant' power outage, according to the UMD Police Department.

Officials have stated "no classes will begin before 9:30 a.m."

Pepco has successfully restored power to the campus.

The cause of the power outage has not been confirmed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 7:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

