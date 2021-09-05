Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Sign Up For The WJZ Pro Football Challenge

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- It's time to sign up for the WJZ Pro Football Challenge

To register, click here.

You have to be 18 years old to be eligible to play against the gang. You have to pick the winner every regular season football game, and the winner gets a $1,000 prize.

The contest runs through the regular football season.

It's one entry per person, so no cheating!

The official rules are here.

First published on September 4, 2021 / 8:56 PM

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.