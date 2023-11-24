Shop Baltimore's 8 Main Streets for Small Business Saturday

After Black Friday, it's time to think locally on Small Business Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Black Friday is over, and now the attention turns to Small Business Saturday. It's the perfect time to think big, shop small and support your favorite local businesses for the holidays.

The November 25 event is part of a nationwide effort to support local businesses that can't compete with larger retailers boasting Black Friday deals.

It's also a chance for business owners to make extra cash while shoppers spend their money closer to home.

Small businesses are strewn across Baltimore, but the city has eight Main Street Districts that serve as small business hubs. Charlene Nader, interim Director of the Baltimore Main Streets Program, encourages residents to explore Saturday.

"We try to stray away from the big box shopping and just really go into these places where the community can thrive when they see that we are supporting the businesses that are right where they live," she said.

Nader will join Mayor Brandon Scott and a group of local leaders as they visit several districts Saturday.

Those Main Street Districts are listed below. Explore the areas and their businesses by clicking the links.

Learn more about the Baltimore Main Streets Program here.