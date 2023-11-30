Shooting near Southeast Baltimore elementary school sparks 'reverse alert'

BALTIMORE -- A shooting in Southeast Baltimore prompted educators to take precautions at a nearby elementary school.

School officials said that William Paca Elementary School went on "reverse alert for police activity" near the school on Thursday. That alert was eventually lifted, however, and did not interfere with school dismissal, school officials said.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of North Glover Street to investigate a ShotSpotter alert indicating the presence of gunfire at 1:37 p.m., according to authorities.

Not long after that, a man showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot injury, police said.

Investigators believe the man was walking down North Glover Street when he was shot by a person he did not recognize, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.