Shooting in South Baltimore leaves one man dead

BALTIMORE -- A man has died after he was shot Friday evening, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 9pm, an officer was in the 1700 block of Washington Boulevard when he was approached by an individual who informed him a person was shot near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and South Monroe Street.

The officer ran to the location and found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

Homicide detectives responded to the location and are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.