Shooting in Northwest Baltimore ruled homicide

BALTIMORE -- A shooting that occurred last year in Northwest Baltimore has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiners' office, Baltimore Police said.  

Police said that on October 14, 2022 around 10:04 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Nelson Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.  

When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Harry Caesar suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Caesar was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but died due to his injuries on February 25, 2023.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 12:46 PM

