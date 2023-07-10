Shooting in Northwest Baltimore ruled homicide
BALTIMORE -- A shooting that occurred last year in Northwest Baltimore has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiners' office, Baltimore Police said.
Police said that on October 14, 2022 around 10:04 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Nelson Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Harry Caesar suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Caesar was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but died due to his injuries on February 25, 2023.
