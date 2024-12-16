Man killed in double shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man died and another was injured from a shooting Monday evening in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street. A 44-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

A 45-year-old man was also shot multiple times, but he is stable at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Another Monday shooting

A man was killed in a shooting after 12:30 p.m. on Monday in the 1200 block of West North Avenue in West Baltimore, police said.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Homicides/shootings are down

Before Monday's shootings, Baltimore police said it was investigating 191 homicides this year, compared to 250 at this time in 2023.

Police also said it responded to 398 non-deadly shootings, compared to 606 at this point last year.