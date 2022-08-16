Watch CBS News
Shooting death of 20-year-old man ruled a homicide, Baltimore police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who died last month, nearly five months after he was shot in the head in southern Baltimore.

Joshua George Camara died July 15 at a rehabilitation facility, where he had been staying since his discharge from the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Last week, an autopsy by the medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.

Camara was found shot in the head March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road, police said.

No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 10:11 AM

