Shelter-in-place lifted at Stevenson University Owings Mills following police response on campus
BALTIMORE - The shelter-in-place has been lifted at Stevenson University Owings Mills campus after a police response Monday evening.
The campus was ordered to shelter in place as Baltimore County Police reportedly pursued a suspect from an altercation on campus, school officials said.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Campus Circle for a reported assault with injury, according to Baltimore County Police. Police said they are investigating the assault that appears to be targeted.
A police presence can be expected as this incident remains under investigation, police said.
