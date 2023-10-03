Watch CBS News
Shelter-in-place lifted at Stevenson University Owings Mills following police response on campus

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The shelter-in-place has been lifted at Stevenson University Owings Mills campus after a police response Monday evening.

The campus was ordered to shelter in place as Baltimore County Police reportedly pursued a suspect from an altercation on campus, school officials said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Campus Circle for a reported assault with injury, according to Baltimore County Police. Police said they are investigating the assault that appears to be targeted.

A police presence can be expected as this incident remains under investigation, police said.

