Shelter-in-place lifted at Stevenson University Owings Mills following police response on campus

BALTIMORE - The shelter-in-place has been lifted at Stevenson University Owings Mills campus after a police response Monday evening.

The campus was ordered to shelter in place as Baltimore County Police reportedly pursued a suspect from an altercation on campus, school officials said.

#UPDATE The shelter in place order has been lifted at Stevenson University in Owings Mills. A police presence can be expected as this incident remains under investigation. https://t.co/C9NJKWYWbL — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 3, 2023

Officers responded to the 100 block of Campus Circle for a reported assault with injury, according to Baltimore County Police. Police said they are investigating the assault that appears to be targeted.

A police presence can be expected as this incident remains under investigation, police said.