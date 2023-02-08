Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer suffers minor injuries in barricade situation in Cockeysville

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Officer suffers minor injuries in barricade situation in Cockeysville
Officer suffers minor injuries in barricade situation in Cockeysville 01:39

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County Police officer sustained minor injuries during a barricade situation in Cockeysville, a law enforcement source told WJZ.

Police told residents in the area of Powers Avenue to shelter in place because of the barricade situation and the large police presence in the area.

There is no word on what prompted officers to respond.

 Drivers in the area should expect delays and road closures in the 10000 block of Sherwood Road.

This is a developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 3:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.