Officer suffers minor injuries in barricade situation in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County Police officer sustained minor injuries during a barricade situation in Cockeysville, a law enforcement source told WJZ.

Major police presence off York Road. Police say they are on the scene of a barricade situation on Powers Avenue. Neighbors are asked to shelter in place. Officials say one officer was injured - we are waiting for an update from police @wjz pic.twitter.com/deTyjSCyUe — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) February 8, 2023

Police told residents in the area of Powers Avenue to shelter in place because of the barricade situation and the large police presence in the area.

(3:38 p.m.) #BCoPD is on the scene of a barricade situation in the area of Powers Ave. in Cockeysville. A media staging site has been established at the intersection of Ashland & York. Residents in the area please shelter in place for your safety. pic.twitter.com/DrNi8QTlm3 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 8, 2023

(3:22 p.m.) #BCoPD is asking residents in the area of Powers Avenue to shelter in place at this time. Updates will be provided on social media. pic.twitter.com/vQeEIeOEo1 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 8, 2023

There is no word on what prompted officers to respond.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and road closures in the 10000 block of Sherwood Road.

This is a developing story.