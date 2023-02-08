Officer suffers minor injuries in barricade situation in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County Police officer sustained minor injuries during a barricade situation in Cockeysville, a law enforcement source told WJZ.
Police told residents in the area of Powers Avenue to shelter in place because of the barricade situation and the large police presence in the area.
There is no word on what prompted officers to respond.
Drivers in the area should expect delays and road closures in the 10000 block of Sherwood Road.
This is a developing story.
