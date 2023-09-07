Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon to announce 2024 bid to reclaim seat

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is launching a fourth run for the mayor's seat Thursday, WJZ has learned.

Dixon, who resigned amid controversy and a misdemeanor charge in 2010, posted to Instagram teasing a big announcement for Thursday morning. She's expected to launch her bid at 11 a.m.

Another run would mean a rematch with Mayor Brandon Scott, who overtook Dixon in the polls to secure the mayor's seat in 2020. She also ran for mayor again in 2016 but did not succeed.

Dixon was on the Baltimore City Council in 1987 before she got elected City Council president in 1999. She was elected the mayor of Baltimore in 2007.

In January 2010, she was forced to leave office after a misdemeanor conviction for using gift cards intended for the needy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.