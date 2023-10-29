Watch CBS News
Severna Park motorcyclist dies after colliding with a car in Annapolis, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 22-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car in Annapolis on Saturday, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

David Alan Nutter of Severna Park died after he was involved in a crash with a BMW sedan near the intersection of West Street and Legion Avenue, police said.

Annapolis officers said they responded to the crash at 1:38 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Nutter was traveling inbound on West Street when his motorcycle collided with the BMW, which was turning from Legion Avenue onto West Street, police said.

The impact threw Nutter off his motorcycle, according to authorities. 

 Nutter was pronounced dead at 1:42 p.m., police said.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 10:51 PM

