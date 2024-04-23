Hold status at Severna Park High School lifted after 'non-credible' threat of violence

BALTIMORE -- Severna Park Middle School, Benfield Elementary School, and Broadneck High School were placed on a hold status Tuesday morning due to a "threat of possible violence," Anne Arundel County Police said.

The hold status has since been lifted for all schools.

While in a hold status, students and staff can move about the school but cannot exit the building.

A heavy police presence was in the area as officers investigated the reported threat.

After an investigation, police determined the threat was non-credible.