Hold status at Severna Park High School lifted after 'non-credible' threat of violence

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Severna Park Middle School, Benfield Elementary School, and Broadneck High School were placed on a hold status Tuesday morning due to a "threat of possible violence," Anne Arundel County Police said

The hold status has since been lifted for all schools. 

While in a hold status, students and staff can move about the school but cannot exit the building. 

A heavy police presence was in the area as officers investigated the reported threat.

After an investigation, police determined the threat was non-credible

First published on April 23, 2024 / 10:24 AM EDT

