Severe thunderstorm creates power outages across Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Thousands of people lost power after a dangerous thunderstorm swept across Maryland on Tuesday night, triggering flood watches and a tornado warning.

As of 12:45 a.m., 120 outages were reported across the city leaving 6,875 people without power, according to BGE's outage map.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 12:36 AM

