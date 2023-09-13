Severe thunderstorm creates power outages across Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Thousands of people lost power after a dangerous thunderstorm swept across Maryland on Tuesday night, triggering flood watches and a tornado warning.
As of 12:45 a.m., 120 outages were reported across the city leaving 6,875 people without power, according to BGE's outage map.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
