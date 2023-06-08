Several boats destroyed by fire at Maryland's Tall Timbers Marina

BALTIMORE -- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed nearly 10 boats and caused almost $400,000 in damages on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding fire departments responded to Tall Timbers Marina in the 18500 block of Herring Creek Road for a boat fire around 12:30 p.m., Maryland State Fire Marshal staff said.

When firefighters arrived at the marina, they discovered several boats on fire under a covered pier, staff said.

Firefighters were assisted by fire boats and battled a two-alarm blaze for nearly an hour before they could get it under control, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Witnesses told Deputy State Fire Marshals that they heard an explosion come from one of the boats and saw fire rapidly spreading to the pier and nearby boats, staff said.

Investigators learned that the fire started in a 38-foot Matthew's wooden boat from the '40s, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Two people initially reported injuries and refused EMS treatment. They later took themselves to the hospital for minor injuries, staff said.

The Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Guard helped contain the oil runoff and related fuel spills, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office-Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6832.