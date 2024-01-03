Seven Ravens named to the Pro Bowl roster

BALTIMORE -- Seven Ravens were named to the Pro Bowl this year.

Lamar Jackson received All-Star honors for the third time. He's likely to be voted the league's most valuable player with career-highs in passing yards and completion percentage.

Four Ravens were named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. That list includes safety Kyle Hamilton who emerged as a dynamic presence on defense in his second season.

Hamilton is one of a number of Ravens starters nursing injuries and is unlikely to play on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens' seven Pro Bowl picks are second only to San Francisco, which had nine.

Four players from the Ravens' defense were selected, including linebacker Roquan Smith who made it for the second time.

Hamilton, Patrick Queen, and Justin Madubuike are all first-time honorees. Center Tyler Linderbaum was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Meanwhile, this is kicker Justin Tucker's seventh Pro Bowl. That ties Morton Anderson for most by a kicker in NFL history.