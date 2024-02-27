Seven new zero-emissions buses introduced to MTA's fleet

BALTIMORE - Seven new zero-emission buses will be added to the Maryland Transit Administration's fleet.

Baltimore City and state leaders attended the ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

The new buses are part of a pilot program as the agency transitions to a fully zero-emission fleet, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality for Maryland residents.

Its goals are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2031 and achieve 100% clean energy by 2035.

"Today, we continue our work to make Maryland the cleanest, greenest, and most sustainable state in the nation – and we are going to do it in a way that creates new pathways to prosperity for all, and not just some," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "I am proud that today's launch is a step forward in our state's environmental goals, and allows us to work alongside the Maryland Department of Labor to create new apprenticeship programs in bus maintenance. This is what partnership looks like as we work to make Marylander safer and more competitive. We don't have to choose between tackling climate change and growing our economy – we can, and we will, do both."

The zero-emission buses are powered by state-of-the-art electric motors and batteries and produce no tailpipe emissions, making them quieter than traditional gas and diesel engines.