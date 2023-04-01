Watch CBS News
Sephora in Harbor East windows smashed in attempted burglary

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating an attempted burglary at the Sephora store in Harbor East.

According to Waterfront Partnership, the windows of the store were smashed Friday night. 

Suspects have not been located at this time, according to police. No confirmation on what merchandise, if any, was taken during this incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

