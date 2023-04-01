Harbor East businesses targeted in overnight burglaries

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating an attempted burglary and a commercial burglary at two Harbor East stores.

WJZ obtained photos of crews cleaning up the damage from the broken storefront windows of Sephora on Saturday morning.

Suspects have not been located at this time, according to police. No confirmation on what merchandise, if any, was taken.

A second store in the area reported a commercial burglary to police, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the commercial burglary at the store, which is located in the 700 block of South President Street, at 3:38 a.m., police said.

Southeastern District detectives are investigating the burglaries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.