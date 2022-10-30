Watch CBS News
Security Guard Shooting Leaves One Critically Injured

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 26 year-old man is in critical condition after being shot by a security guard early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 3:27 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a 26 year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Baltimore City Police were able to confirm that the suspect at this time is a security guard.

Homicide Detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

October 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

