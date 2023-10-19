SECU donates 1K pumpkins to create pop-up pumpkin patches at Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union brought fall fun to young patients undergoing treatment and unable to attend fall events with their families.

SECU donated 1,000 pumpkins to the Kennedy Krieger Institute. The pumpkins went towards creating a pumpkin patch for patients who can't travel far to experience the region's seasonal festivities.

"This is an annual event that we've had the last few years, and it is the one moment that children in the hospital get to come outside and have a little normalcy," Jaime Kurman, the director of patient experience and community engagement at Kennedy Krieger Institute, said. "So, some patients who are in wheelchairs or walkers, families may have trouble having them go through a pumpkin patch through the vines, but we bring it right here to Kennedy Krieger thanks to SECU."