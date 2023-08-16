Search underway for escaped inmate in Howard County
BALTIMORE -- A manhunt is underway Wednesday morning in Jessup after an inmate escaped a police transport, Howard County Police said.
The inmate, identified as 38-year-old Randy Morris, allegedly escaped a transport van around 8:30 a.m. at Dorsey Run and Route 32. Morris was incarcerated for burglary.
Morris is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, 130-140 pounds, bald, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts and is no longer wearing handcuffs or shackles, police said.
Police said officers are searching on foot and with drones, and with the help of Anne Arundel County Police and Maryland State Police.
