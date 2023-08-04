Search for Martise Williams continues eight years after mysterious disappearance

BALTIMORE -- As of Friday, it's been eight years to the day since Martise Williams disappeared.

Baltimore County Police say he was last seen on August 4, 2015.

As the Baltimore County Police Department continues its search, his family is holding out hope that he'll return home.

Shawn West, Williams' mother, told WJZ it's her faith that has been keeping her strong all these years. She describes her son as a diehard Ravens fan, a leader in his community, and a family man.

"I immediately felt something was wrong. I knew as a mother, in my spirit, something was wrong," West said.

She found out about her son's disappearance over the phone. Williams' roommate called her telling her that nobody had heard from him.

West said that's completely out of character of her son.

"He was the one that went to everybody's house on holidays," she said. "[He would] check on everybody, the elders, he called my sister on the regular."

He was last seen on the 5500 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue, according to police. He reportedly was going to meet someone in the Randallstown/Liberty Reservoir area.

A few days later, detectives found his car more than two miles away on the 2400 block of Elsinore Avenue. But no other trace of him has been found since then.

West said she isn't ready to believe her son is truly gone.

"He's my only child, that means if he's gone, my branch of the tree is gone, dead, that's it," she said. "I don't have any grandchildren."

At this moment, all West wants is to tell her son to come home.

"Mommy misses you so much. I know that if you are able, you would come home. I didn't instill fear in your soul," West said through tears. "I miss you so much. I just want you to come home. We love you and we wanna know you're okay."

Police say tips are vital in this case, if you know anything you can call detectives at 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers does offer rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests and charges in connection with felony offenses. You can call them at 1-866-7LOCKUP.