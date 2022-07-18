Search for girl swept away by Potomac River continues, first responders say

BALTIMORE -- A search and rescue operation is underway for a 10-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday while swimming in the Potomac River near a campsite in Piney Point, Maryland, according to authorities.

St Mary's County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources began searching for Genesi Sosa-Bonillla after she was swept away by an undercurrent, first responders said.

Sosa-Bonilla was with another 10-year-old juvenile and a man when the undercurrent began to pull them from safety, according to authorities.

The man was able to return to the shore and bystanders were able to rescue the other juvenile, first responders said.

First responders used the State helicopter, U.S. Coast Guard helicopters, drones from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, and the Charles County Fire Department dive team to search for Sosa-Bonilla on Sunday.

They are continuing their search for the Sosa-Bonilla today, according to authorities.

Community members have assisted with the search along with volunteer fire and rescue personnel, first responders said.