Scrolling social media: Some make New Year's resolutions to cut back on screen time

Scrolling social media: Many make New Year's resolutions to cut back on screen time

BALTIMORE - Do you find yourself spending way too much time scrolling on your phone?

You're not alone.

The latest research shows the average American spends around seven hours looking at a screen each day.

Since too much screen time can negatively impact mental and physical health, it's no wonder that people are looking to cut back in the new year.

"At least six hours a day," said Junior Anderson.

Recent data shows we spend nearly half of our waking hours on our phones, whether on social media platforms, streaming or videos.

"Up late at night watching old YouTube videos of sporting events," said Zach Thornton.

"It doesn't even feel like it's that long," Anderson added. "Feels like 30 seconds but it's really like four hours."

Hannah Poland says she noticed she's spending more time looking at her phone since being on maternity leave.

"Lots of late night feedings and time by myself, and so I'm realizing how much time I spend scrolling, and it's not something that I want to spend my time doing," Poland said.

As a new mom, Poland also noticed how too much time looking at social media affects her mental health.

"It's constant," Poland said. "It's like this is what you should be doing, you should be doing this, why aren't you doing this."

A 2022 study by the National Institute of Health found constant exposure to smart devices can severely increase stress anxiety and depression, as well as cause various sleep issues in children and adults.

The study also links excessive screen time with a higher risk of obesity and cardiovascular disorders.

With 2024 approaching, many are making a resolution to reduce screen time.

"Consciously disconnecting from technology for sure," said Rachel Thornton.

As a pediatrician, Rachel Thornton says she's conscious of the addictive qualities of screens, especially when it comes to her children.

"We're pretty strict on what they can access," she said.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychology recommends no more than two hours of recreational screen time a day for children ages 6-17 and two to four hours for adults.

But as algorithms are designed to keep us hooked, cutting back takes effort.

"I have put a timer on it, but I just put in the code so I can get back on it," Alicia said.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness suggests turning off notifications on your phone, replacing scrolling with reading or physical activity and dedicating specific times of the day for tuning in and tuning out.

"I try not to go to it after 9 o'clock at night," Zach Thornton said. "I try not to look at it when I wake up in the morning, certain restrictions I put on myself."

NAMI also suggests prioritizing face-to-face connection and thinking about what we could do if we spent our waking hours actually awake.

"A hobby -- painting or something," Alicia said.

"I could just be with my family and I don't need to be with my phone," Poland added.

The National Alliance on Mental Health Suggests the next time you pick up your phone, ask yourself if you're really interested in being on your phone, or are there feelings or tasks you're trying to avoid.

