Scott's Office Touts Summer Jobs For Over 6,700 Through YouthWorks 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- For the second year in a row, Baltimore City's YouthWorks program helped find a summer job for every candidate who filled out an application, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday.

This year, the employment initiative helped connect more than 6,700 people ages 14 to 21 with a summer job, a 6-percent increase compared to last year's enrollment in the program, according to figures provided by the mayor's office.

"We are excited to see so many of our young people gaining valuable experience and learning important life skills through YouthWorks," Scott said. "This is an incredible opportunity for them to not only be productive this summer, but to be exposed to professionals and practices that we believe will set them up for success later in life."

YouthWorks, one of the largest summer jobs programs in the country, is credited with instilling young people with life skills and professional experience that will serve them as they transition into adulthood and the workforce.

The program, which is run by the Mayor's Office of Employment Development (MOED), places young adults at one of 400 employers across the city, where they can earn $12,50 an hour for up to 25 hours a week over the summer.

"We're grateful to the many employers, funders and stakeholders across the city who provide meaningful opportunities for young workers to gain skills and prepare for their future," MOED Director Jason Perkins-Cohen said.