Scott's Chief of Staff to depart for position at Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday announced the departure of Michael Huber, his Chief of Staff.

After seven years at City Hall, Huber will join Johns Hopkins University as Director of Maryland State Government Affairs, the mayor's office said.

Huber, an attorney, previously worked under two council presidents and became Chief of Staff when Scott was sworn in as mayor in 2020. His departure will be effective Sept. 2.

As Chief of Staff, Huber oversaw several services for Scott's office and managed the development of Baltimore's state and federal policy agendas, the mayor's office said.

"Michael has been a critical member of my staff both in the legislative branch and now the executive branch, helping us to implement a solid foundation for this Administration during the uncertainties of a pandemic," Scott said in a statement.

Huber called serving and supporting Scott "a privilege," and said he'll be serving the city in a different way.

"The City of Baltimore is poised for great things under Mayor Scott's leadership and although it will be in a new capacity, I look forward to continuing to work to see Baltimore reach its fullest potential," Huber said.

Scott said that while Huber will be missed, he is confident his office has "a strong leadership team that will keep things moving forward for the City."